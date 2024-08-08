^

Nation

1 dead in Cavite fire

Ed Amoroso - The Philippine Star
August 8, 2024 | 12:00am
1 dead in Cavite fire
Fire stock image.
Image by Alexas_Fotos from Pixabay

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A senior citizen died while another was injured in a fire that displaced up to 600 families in Bacoor, Cavite yesterday.

The victim, identified only as Paquito, died of suffocation due to heavy smoke. He was declared dead on arrival in a nearby hospital.

Investigation showed the fire broke out at 1:16 a.m. in a residential area in Sitio Wawa in Barangay Zapote 3.

vuukle comment

FIRE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

Yulo, Obiena to get cash rewards from Manila

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will receive a cash reward of P2 million from the Manila city government.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Remove travel tax for economy class passengers&rsquo;

‘Remove travel tax for economy class passengers’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 2 days ago
Invoking the constitutional right to travel, Sen. Raffy Tulfo is pushing for a bill that will remove the travel tax imposed...
Nation
fbtw
Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

Calamba player wins P30.22 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A lone bettor in Calamba, Laguna won the jackpot in the 6/45 Mega Lotto draw on Monday night.
Nation
fbtw
BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

BFAR warns against eating fish from oil-contaminated waters

By Ian Laqui | 7 hours ago
“The Bureau advises against consuming fishes caught in areas where oil slicks have been observed,” the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Number of registered voters nearing 66 million

Number of registered voters nearing 66 million

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
The number of people qualified to vote in the May 2025 midterm elections is now nearing 66 million, the Commission on Elections...
Nation
fbtw
Fewer dengue deaths noted as cases rise

Fewer dengue deaths noted as cases rise

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Fewer dengue deaths have been recorded despite the continued rise in the cases of the mosquito-borne disease, according to...
Nation
fbtw
ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

ASF spreads to 6 Batangas areas

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
Up to 1,523 hogs have been culled as African swine fever continued to spread in six areas in Batangas, according to the provincial...
Nation
fbtw

Pay hike seen for Cagayan Valley workers

By Mayen Jaymalin | 2 hours ago
Minimum wage earners and household service workers or kasambahay in Cagayan Valley are expected to get an increase in their daily take-
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with