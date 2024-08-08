1 dead in Cavite fire

CAMP VICENTE LIM, Laguna, Philippines — A senior citizen died while another was injured in a fire that displaced up to 600 families in Bacoor, Cavite yesterday.

The victim, identified only as Paquito, died of suffocation due to heavy smoke. He was declared dead on arrival in a nearby hospital.

Investigation showed the fire broke out at 1:16 a.m. in a residential area in Sitio Wawa in Barangay Zapote 3.