Nueva Vizcaya vice mayor, 9 town officials to question governor’s 6-month suspension

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
August 7, 2024 | 7:26pm
Nueva Vizcaya vice mayor, 9 town officials to question governor's 6-month suspension
Nueva Vizcaya Capitol
Ramon F. Velasquez via Wikimedia Commons

BAGUIO CITY— Bagabag, Nueva Vizcaya Vice Mayor Johnny Sevillena said he and nine of his colleagues at the Bagabag Sangguniang Bayan will contest the six-month suspension issued by Nueva Vizcaya Gov. Jose Gambito last July 29.

Sevillena said they will seek proper remedies at the Sangguiang Panlalawigan, believing errors were committed in ruling for their suspension. 

 “We will only follow the order when due process is accorded to us,”  the vice mayor said. 

Gambito’s suspension order was rooted from a Sangguniang Panlalawigan  ruling in June for dereliction of duty and grave abuse of authority.

Bagabag Mayor Benigno Calauad filed a complaint against Sevillana and Sangguniang Bayan members Mario Afalla, Byron Sevillana, Ferdinand Douglas Inaldo, Elpidio Torio, Martillianao Dulay, Efren Reyes, Leodevico Jallorina, Ronald Quaoil and Jezsa Mia Cadiente on their alleged unexplained delay and inaction on the town’s important legislations that led to hampered services to their constituents.

Calauad also complained against the vice mayor and Sangguniang Panlalawigan's inaction to matters certified as urgent. These include repeated return of the Annual Investment Plan (AIP) leading to the undue delay for its creation and enactment and malicious and unlawful enactment of the Annual Appropriation Ordinance for the year 2023 due to unjust holding of other business matters during the 2023 regular sessions of the SB before the enactment of the appropriation ordinance, illegal insertion of new items of appropriation not included in the executive budget and unlawful increase of the total budget as reflected in the appropriation vis-a-vis the executive budget proposed.

