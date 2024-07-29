^

Nation

World Bank-funded cold storage facility, the first in Ilocos Norte, opens

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
July 29, 2024 | 4:55pm
World Bank-funded cold storage facility, the first in Ilocos Norte, opens
Groundbreaking ceremony of the Tomato Cold Storage Facility in Sarrat, the first in Ilocos Norte on July 19, 2023.
Screenshot via DA - PRDP Ilocos Region / Facebook

BAGUIO CITY — The provincial government of Ilocos Norte, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and the San Joaquin Multi-Purpose Cooperative, on Monday morning opened the World Bank-funded Quality Tomato Production, Consolidation, Storage, and Marketing Enterprise Facility, the first in the province.

The establishment of the facility demonstrates the provincial government’s commitment to enhancing agricultural infrastructure that will benefit local farmers by providing a modern storage solution that helps maintain the quality and extend the shelf life of their produce, thereby increasing their market value and reducing post-harvest losses, said Ilocos Norte Gov. Matthew Manotoc.

Manotoc, Department of Agriculture Regional Director Annie Barres, Provincial Agriculturist Maria Teresa Bacnat, Sarrat town Mayor Remigio Medrano and San Joaquin Multi-Purpose Cooperative Chairman Arsenio Valencia led the inauguration and turnover rites.

The Ilocos Norte governor emphasized the importance of such initiatives in boosting the agricultural sector and supporting the livelihood of farmers in the province.

 "Let us ensure that this pioneering, first-of-its-kind cold storage facility in the province becomes a resounding success and something we can all be proud of. Ultimately, it will bring significant benefits to our farmers," he said.

The cold storage facility is equipped with advanced technology to ensure optimal storage conditions for tomatoes and other perishable goods. It also includes a consolidation area where farmers can bring their produce for sorting, grading and packaging, enhancing the overall quality and marketability of the products.

 The P33,464,170.05 worth WB-funded facility was constructed under the Department of Agriculture’s Philippine Rural Development Project (PRDP).  It is part of a broader initiative of the provincial government and its partners to strengthen the agricultural value chain, improve food security and promote sustainable farming practices not only in the province but across Region I.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

ILOCOS NORTE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Fire destroys 229 houses, injures 7 in Zamboanga

Fire destroys 229 houses, injures 7 in Zamboanga

By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
At least 229 houses were razed in a fire that broke out Friday afternoon in Calle Punta, a slum village in Barangay Camino...
Nation
fbtw

Bird flu outbreak reported in Tarlac

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Chickens at a commercial farm in Tarlac tested positive for bird flu, the Philippine Egg Board Association reported yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
DepEd nixes Makati&rsquo;s request to manage 3 &lsquo;embo&rsquo; schools

DepEd nixes Makati’s request to manage 3 ‘embo’ schools

By Daphne Galvez | 18 hours ago
The Department of Education has denied a request of the Makati City government to administer and manage three schools located...
Nation
fbtw
Fishing ban eyed in areas hit by oil spill

Fishing ban eyed in areas hit by oil spill

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Personnel of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources have been deployed to examine the safety of fish in areas affected...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB accredits 14 new ride-hailing companies

LTFRB accredits 14 new ride-hailing companies

1 day ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has announced that it has accredited 14 new Transport Network...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Earthquakes hit Davao

Earthquakes hit Davao

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Moderate earthquakes jolted Davao Occidental and Catanduanes yesterday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology...
Nation
fbtw

Barge runs aground in Zambales

By Ric Sapnu | 18 hours ago
A barge ran aground near Barangay Natividad in San Narciso, Zambales on July 25.
Nation
fbtw
DA: Vegetable, egg prices to go up

DA: Vegetable, egg prices to go up

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Vegetable and egg prices are expected to go up amid the devastation caused by Typhoon Carina and monsoon rains, according...
Nation
fbtw

LTO: Ensure road safety as school year starts

By Bella Cariaso | 20 hours ago
All Land Transportation Office regional directors and district office heads should ensure the safety of road users as the school year starts today, LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
PNP to focus on people with high security threats

PNP to focus on people with high security threats

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 20 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday issued a new directive to rationalize the deployment...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with