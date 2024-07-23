Farmer, son dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur road mishap

A video grab photo shows the tricycle that turned left along a highway and got hit by a passenger van in an accident in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur on July 22, 2024.

COTABATO CITY — A Moro farmer and his son died while three others were badly hurt after a speeding van rammed the tricycle carrying them along a highway in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday.

In a report to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Lt. Salonga Langguyuan said that Mustapha Dalandan, 25, and his six-year-old son both died immediately from injuries caused by the accident.

Dalandan was driving their family-owned tricycle and was turning to the left lane along the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in the town proper of Datu Anggal Midtimbang when they were hit by a speeding passenger van from the opposite direction of the thoroughfare.

The highway mishap left Dalandan’s wife, Baimen, 24, and daughters, aged eight and four, seriously injured.

All three of them are now confined in a hospital, according to Langguyuan.

The driver of the van involved in the accident, Khadafie Guimaludin, voluntarily yielded to the police team that responded to the incident and is now detained at the Datu Anggal Midtimbang Municipal Police Station.