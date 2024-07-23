^

Nation

Farmer, son dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur road mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 23, 2024 | 6:58pm
Farmer, son dead, 3 hurt in Maguindanao del Sur road mishap
A video grab photo shows the tricycle that turned left along a highway and got hit by a passenger van in an accident in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur on July 22, 2024.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY —  A Moro farmer and his son died while three others were badly hurt after a speeding van rammed the tricycle carrying them along a highway in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday.

In a report to the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, Lt. Salonga Langguyuan said that Mustapha Dalandan, 25, and his six-year-old son both died immediately from injuries caused by the accident.

Dalandan was driving their family-owned tricycle and was turning to the left lane along the Cotabato-Isulan Highway in the town proper of Datu Anggal Midtimbang when they were hit by a speeding passenger van from the opposite direction of the thoroughfare.

The highway mishap left Dalandan’s wife, Baimen, 24, and daughters, aged eight and four, seriously injured.

All three of them are now confined in a hospital, according to Langguyuan.

The driver of the van involved in the accident, Khadafie Guimaludin, voluntarily yielded to the police team that responded to the incident and is now detained at the Datu Anggal Midtimbang Municipal Police Station.

vuukle comment

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chinese hacker linked to POGOs nabbed

Chinese hacker linked to POGOs nabbed

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
A Chinese hacker linked to Philippine offshore gaming operators has been arrested by agents of the Bureau of Immigration...
Nation
fbtw
Digital marketplace marks tech-driven Government Procurement Act

Digital marketplace marks tech-driven Government Procurement Act

10 hours ago
The New Government Procurement Act (NGPA) is also expected to employ existing and emerging technologies that would help to...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA deploys mobile command center for SONA

MMDA deploys mobile command center for SONA

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority yesterday deployed for the first time its mobile command center in time for...
Nation
fbtw
PAO to hire 178 new lawyers

PAO to hire 178 new lawyers

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Public Attorney’s Office would soon hire 178 new public attorneys across the country, the Department of Justice...
Nation
fbtw
4 drown in Luzon

4 drown in Luzon

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Four people drowned in separate incidents in Bulacan and Cavite on Sunday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PNP to charge protesters for burning effigies

PNP to charge protesters for burning effigies

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil yesterday ordered the filing of criminal cases against activists...
Nation
fbtw
ASF cases logged in La Union

ASF cases logged in La Union

By Jun Elias | 20 hours ago
New cases of African swine fever have been recorded in this town, authorities said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
250 tourists from US to interact with IPs

250 tourists from US to interact with IPs

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
With an estimated 250 tourists from the United States joining a tour of Northern Mindanao, the Philippine consulate general...
Nation
fbtw
P3.6 million marijuana seized in Cagayan

P3.6 million marijuana seized in Cagayan

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Dried marijuana leaves worth P3.6 million were confiscated by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Tuguegarao,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with