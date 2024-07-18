^

Nation

MMDA chair sorry for PWD ramp controversy but insists it was planned out

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 18, 2024 | 6:12pm
MMDA chair sorry for PWD ramp controversy but insists it was planned out
A steep ramp at the EDSA Carousel Philam stop in Quezon City
Photos by Miguel De Guzman / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Thursday apologized for the foul impression that their persons with disability (PWD) ramp caused, but said it was the best they could do at the time. 

EDSA Carousel added two new stations to its route, including the Philam station. However, an overly steep PWD ramp overshadowed the unveiling on social media after wheelchair user Nelson Belo demonstrated how difficult the inclined path was. 

“Ako ay humihingi ng paumanhin sa ating mga kababayan kung ang impression niyo ay hindi pinag-isipan. Hindi po. Pinag-isipan namin ito ng mabuti,” said Acting MMDA Chair Romando Artes in a media interview. 

(I ask for forgiveness from our citizens if your impression was that we did not think this through. No. We thought about it very well.) 

According to the MMDA Chairman, they had consulted with an architectural firm.  

Artes explained that it was what they could do given their circumstances. He explained that there was a post nearby blocking the way. They mulled building a ramp around the post but it would lead toward the streets.

“Delikado, hindi safe. Baka masagi lang,” Artes said. 

(It is dangerous, unsafe. They might get hit.)  

The choices, said Artes, were either to build the ramp the way it was or not build it at all. 

Artes said that they are open to criticisms, adding that they will have further consultations with the architectural firm.

