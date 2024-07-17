LPA, habagat to dump rains over parts of Philippines on Wednesday

Monsoon rains are typical in the month of July in the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines — Two weather systems may bring over rain showers in the country on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather bulletin, PAGASA said that the low pressure area (LPA) was estimated at 200 kilometers east northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte.

The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, may meanwhile cause a downpour to the western portions of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Regiofn, Isabela, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque and Romblon may anticipate cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA.

PAGASA cautioned residents in these areas about potential flash floods or landslides triggered by moderate to occasionally heavy rainfall.

The rest of MIMAROPA, Visayas and Mindanao may experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the habagat.

Metro Manila and the rest of CALABARZON may also anticipate partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the same weather system.

The rest of Luzon may expect partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms.

The state weather bureau also warned that the weather conditions might cause flash floods or landslides in the affected areas