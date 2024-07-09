^

Nation

Probe into Zamboanga firecrackers, pyrotechnics disposal blast ongoing

John Unson - Philstar.com
July 9, 2024 | 5:58pm
Probe into Zamboanga firecrackers, pyrotechnics disposal blast ongoing
Among the 30 people injured in the supposedly safe disposal on July 9, 2024 in Zamboanga City of a big bulk of firecrackers and pyrotechnics that went wrong are members of the Philippine Coast Guard.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — The police and local executives are investigating Monday’s the disposal of firecrackers and pyrotechnics in Barangay Cabatangan in Zamboanga City that went wrong, causing a powerful explosion that hurt 30 individuals.

Among the victims are six members of the police’s Regional Explosives and Canine Unit, three personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard, five firemen under the Bureau of Fire Protection-9 and five servicemen of the Philippine Marine Corps.

Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe was quoted in radio reports on Tuesday morning as saying that his office will extend essential support to all of the 30 people injured in the explosion, among them innocent villagers.

The incendiary merchandise subjected to the disposal process in a firing range of a Marine unit in Barangay Cabatangan that went awry was from a warehouse of a merchant, Jojit Chua, in Tetuan, Zamboanga City that got damaged by a series of explosions on June 29. The blast left five people dead and hurt 21 others.

Barangay officials in Cabatangan told reporters that the disposal team ignored their request not to dispose the firecrackers and pyrotechnics in bulk.

Barangay Cabatangan, being a highland, is not suitable for such an operation, according to community leaders.

“Had they agreed to have the firecrackers and pyrotechnics set on fire little by little, there would have been no accident,” one of the barangay officials, who requested anonymity, said.

The explosion in Barangay Cabatangan was heard as far as two to three barangays away and shattered glass doors and wall panels of big buildings several blocks away.

Dalipe said he had requested Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, to determine if the disposal team involved in Monday’s firecrackers and pyrotechnics disposal mission will be held liable for the accident.

ZAMBOANGA CITY
