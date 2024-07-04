Abra town on alert for ASF

BAGUIO CITY — Manabo town in Abra said it is on alert after more than 200 hogs were reported to have died in just a span of one week due to suspected African Swine Fever (ASF).

The deaths of the pigs are from the seven barangays of Manabo.

According to the office of the municipal agriculturist, the huge number of fatalities was due to the spread of the dreaded animal disease ASF from June 26 to July 3, 2024.

It was observed that dead pigs had symptoms of ASF infection. These include fever, loss of appetire, vomiting, weakness and unwillingness to stand.

Manabo Mayor Darell Domasing has issued an executive order for the temporary banning of the butchering of pigs, selling of pork and other pork products in the town.

Hog quarantine check point was also set-up in the entrance and exit points of the town.

The municipal government is also mulling for the declaration of a state of emergency because of the massive deaths of pigs and the economic impact to the hog raisers and business sectors.

Culling of pigs is being implemented in the town to prevent further spreading of the disease.

Samples were collected by the Provincial Veterinary Office (PVO) for laboratory testing while government assistance to pig growers are being processed.