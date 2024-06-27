^

Nation

3 kids die from drowning incident in Cotabato

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 3:15pm
3 kids die from drowning incident in Cotabato
Municipal emergency responders tried but failed to resuscitate the three boys who drowned in a fishpond in Barangay Dalapitan in Matalam, Cotabato.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Three boys drowned while trying to catch fish in a deep fishpond in Barangay Dalapitan, Matalam town in Cotabato on Tuesday.

Officials of the Matalam Municipal Police Station and Roel Vargas, who is managing the Matalam Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, separately confirmed to reporters on Thursday that all three minors died from the incident.

Vargas said they have a theory that one of them got drowned first and the two others also perished while trying to pull him toward the shallow side of the fishpond.

Hargas said that they are still investigating the incident.

Matalam Vice Mayor Ralph Rafael has requested barangay officials in Dalapitan to put up warning signs around the fishpond where the three children drowned to prevent a repeat of the incident.

Rafael vowed to help the families of the victims facilitate their burial.

vuukle comment

COTABATO

DROWNED IN FISHPOND
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
AMLC freezes alleged terrorist&rsquo;s assets

AMLC freezes alleged terrorist’s assets

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 16 hours ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has ordered financial institutions and government agencies to freeze the bank accounts...
Nation
fbtw
Palace honors 10 LGUs for fighting hunger

Palace honors 10 LGUs for fighting hunger

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday honored 10 local government units that implemented exceptional programs intended to eradicate...
Nation
fbtw
Government to build P2.3 billion dialysis center

Government to build P2.3 billion dialysis center

By Shiela Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
With the annual increase in end-stage renal disease (ESRD) cases, the Marcos administration will construct a P2.3-billion...
Nation
fbtw
DA bans importation of live goats from US

DA bans importation of live goats from US

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has banned the importation of live goats from the United States following the detection of...
Nation
fbtw
Private SWAT service probed

Private SWAT service probed

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
Personnel of a police Special Weapons and Tactics team allegedly deployed at a private event in Pasig City will be investigated,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Go inaugurates Super Health Center in La Union

Go inaugurates Super Health Center in La Union

By Jun Elias | 16 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go inaugurated a newly constructed Super Health Center in a hinterland community in this city on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Over 400 circumcised in Cotabato outreach mission

Over 400 circumcised in Cotabato outreach mission

By John Unson | 23 hours ago
Health workers have circumcised 436 children from marginalized Moro families and treated more than a thousand others afflicted...
Nation
fbtw
Rouge Moro group harasses village, prevents relief mission for residents

Rouge Moro group harasses village, prevents relief mission for residents

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Moro gunmen on Tuesday fired assault rifles at a Barangay hall in Bialong in Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao del Sur and prevented...
Nation
fbtw
Floods hit Malabon, Navotas

Floods hit Malabon, Navotas

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Several barangays in Malabon and Navotas are experiencing flooding due to the damaged navigational gate of the Malabon-Navotas...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec: &lsquo;Embo&rsquo; voters cannot elect House rep

Comelec: ‘Embo’ voters cannot elect House rep

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
More than 200 residents of 10 enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays now under the jurisdiction of Taguig...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with