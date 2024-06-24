Kalinga road mishap leads to marijuana haul discovery

BAGUIO CITY— Authorities discovered more than P3 million worth of dried cannabis, supposedly out for delivery, after responding to a road mishap in Nasquedan, Barangay Appas, Tabuk City, Kalinga’s capital on Sunday afternoon.

Police said that a motorcycle rider was unusually driving headed Nasquedan hit the door of a car in the opposite direction to Barangay Bulanao, also in Tabuk City, prompting him to lose control of the two-wheeled vehicle.

The motorcycle rider was thrown to the pavement ten meters away from the collision prompting the driver of the car to seek police assistance.

However, the motorcycle rider, whose identity has yet to be ascertained by authorities, fled on foot toward the direction of Dagupan Sentro.

When the police arrived at the scene, they discovered 25 dried marijuana bricks and three more dried marijuana leaves in tubular form tucked inside a paper box tied on the wayward motorcycle.

The illegal contraband's value was estimated at P3, 624,000.

Tabuk City policemen already launched an operation in a bid to identify the marijuana courier.