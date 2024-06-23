2 American sex offenders barred from Philippines

Kenneth Allen Roedell, 72, was barred upon arriving at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on June 10.

MANILA, Philippines — Two American men, both convicted of sexual offenses involving children, were prevented from entering the country recently, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Friday.

He was “convicted in 2004 for sexually molesting and engaging in lewd and lascivious acts against a 12-year-old victim,” the BI said.

On June 17, personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 denied entry to Danny Albera Rodrigues, 52, who was convicted of “two counts of sexual assault in the second and third degrees wherein the victims are less than 14 years of age,” the BI said.

Roedell and Rodrigues are “registered sex offenders who, under the Philippine Immigration Act, are deemed excludable aliens due to their conviction for crimes involving moral turpitude,” according to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The interception of the two convicts was done through the BI’s #Shieldkids campaign, “aimed at locating, arresting, and deporting sexual predators who prey on Filipino children,” Tansingco said.