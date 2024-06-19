Palace declares June 24 special non-working holiday in Manila

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has declared June 24 a special-non working holiday in the city of Manila to mark the city’s founding anniversary celebration.

Proclamation No. 599, declaring the special non-working holiday was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on Wednesday.

“WHEREAS, it is but fitting and proper that the people of the City of Manila be given full opportunity to participate in the occasion and enjoy the celebration,” the proclamation read.

“NOW, THEREFORE, I, LUCAS P. BERSAMIN, Executive Secretary, by authority of the President, FERDINAND R. MARCOS, JR., do hereby declare Monday, 24 June 2024, a special (non-working) day in the City of Manila,” it added.

This will be Manila’s 453rd founding anniversary since it was established on June 24, 1571.