Number coding lifted tomorrow

Motorists endure traffic along the southbound lane of EDSA in Pasay on June 15, 2024 due to the road reblocking.

MANILA, Philippines — The number coding policy would be suspended as the country observes Eid’l Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice tomorrow, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) announced yesterday.

This means that vehicles with license plates ending in 1 and 2 could use public roads.

The MMDA reminded motorists to plan their journeys, follow traffic laws and be careful while driving.

Malacañang declared June 17 as a holiday in observance of Eid’l Adha, one of the two major feast days in Islam, the other one being Eid’l Fitr or the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The declaration was pursuant to Republic Act 9849, which includes Eid’l Adha with a movable date as a regular holiday.