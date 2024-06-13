^

Lady security guard killed in Cotabato City gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 7:44pm
The off-duty security guard Rose Feraren Rocaberte died instantly from three gunshot wounds in different parts of her body.
Photo courtesy of Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A gunman killed with three pistol shots an off-duty female security guard inside her room in a boarding house in Barangay Rosary Heights 2, Cotabato City before dawn Thursday.

Citing an initial report from the Cotabato City Police Office, Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, told reporters at noontime Thursday that the 35-year-old Lovely Rose Feraren Rocaberte died from bullet wounds in the face, neck and left arm.

A lone gunman reportedly barged into her room, shot her thrice and fled.

Personnel of the Cotabato City Police Precinct 1, that has jurisdiction over Barangay Rosary Heights 2, and barangay officials are together trying to identify the culprit and his motive for killing Rocaberte.

The slain Rocarberte, who works in a security agency here, is from Barangay Nalin in the nearby Midsayap town in Cotabato province.

