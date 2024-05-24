^

Chinese dredger spotted off Bucao, Zambales

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
May 24, 2024 | 7:56pm
A Chinese dredger was reportedly spotted patrolling the waters off Bucao in Zambales on May 24, 2024.
Photo courtesy of concerned Bucao, Zambales resident via Artemio Dumlao

BAGUIO CITY — A Chinese dredger was reportedly spotted patrolling the waters off Bucao in Zambales on Friday, amid the ongoing significant public consultation by House leaders  in Masinloc town, asserting the country’s sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea.

The dredger, “HONG FA 158”, reportedly under a bareboat charter with Oromarine was identified as being operated by the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), a contractor for a reclamation project in Manila Bay, and has ties to the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). 

The CCCC has been implicated in the reclamation and construction of artificial islands in the contested waters off the WPS.

This sighting is a "slap in the face" and a "mockery of our sovereignty,” said Heidi Fernandez, executive director of the non-government Zambales Ecological Network (ZEN).  She said that the presence of the dredger is controversial given the suspension of sand dredging activities in Zambales following environmental complaints.

Former Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. previously recommended terminating contracts with Chinese firms sanctioned for their involvement in China's controversial island-building campaign in the South China Sea. Locsin's recommendation came after the United States sanctioned several Chinese companies for their role in the reclamation and militarization of the disputed waters.

Fernandez said that protecting the marine biodiversity and natural resources of Zambales is not only crucial for environmental sustainability but also for safeguarding the livelihoods of the fisherfolks who rely on these waters.

Ongoing disputes in the WPS directly impact their ability to fish and sustain their communities, making it imperative to address both ecological preservation and the economic well-being of local residents, the environmental group spokesperson added.

House Speaker Martin Romualdez has called for unity in supporting the rights of Filipino fisherfolk at Scarborough Shoal (Panatag Shoal). 

During a public consultation and joint hearing by the House committees on national defense and security and the WPS, Senior Deputy Speaker and Rep. Aurelio Gonzales Jr.  (Pampanga; 3rd District) delivered Romualdez's message to local fishermen and officials.

“You are not alone in this fight. Various sectors of society, including your representatives Jefferson Khonghun and Doris Maniquiz, stand with you. Their offices are open to address your concerns,” said Gonzales, stressing Romualdez's call for unity. 

“Let’s remain united and continue to fight for our right to fish in Bajo de Masinloc, which is part of our territory and belongs to the Philippines," the lawmaker added.

During the hearing, fishermen from Masinloc and Sta. Cruz shared the harassment by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG), including recent water cannon attacks. These incidents have severely impacted the livelihoods of approximately 1,400 fishermen in the region.

The hearing, presided over by Rep. Raul Tupas (Iloilo, 5th District) and Gonzales, was also attended by Reps. Dan Fernandez (Santa Rosa City), Richard Gomez (Leyte, 4th District) and Zia Alonto Adiong  (Lanao del Sur, 1st District), among others, underscoring the national significance of the issue and the collective resolve to uphold the country's sovereignty and support its fisherfolks.

