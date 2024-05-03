^

Nation

6 behind murder of police captain in Maguindanao del Norte attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
May 3, 2024 | 6:58pm
6 behind murder of police captain in Maguindanao del Norte attack
Accounts of witnesses and security camera recordings corroborated assertions that six men were responsible for the brutal killing of Police Captain Roland Arnold Suarez at the public market in Parang, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Six, not just one gunman as earlier reported, were tagged in the brutal killing of a police captain at the public market in Parang town in Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday, two of them policemen with master sergeant ranks.

Capt. Roland Arnold Suarez Moralde, administrative officer of the 14th Regional Mobile Force Battalion of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region, was to disarm, all by himself, Mohaliden Ramalan Untal, whom he noticed has a gun tucked in his waist while at one spot in the market of Parang.

Instead of cooperating, Untal, a civilian, pulled out his gun and opened fire, provoking a gunfight that hurt them both.

As gunshots reverberated through the scene, five relatives of Untal, two of them policemen, joined the foray and took turns shooting Moralde, who was in full police uniform, until he slumped on the ground face down, an attack recorded by security cameras in business establishments around.

Untal and Moralde both succumbed to bullet wounds they each sustained in their brief shootout.  

Major Christopher Cabugwang, Parang municipal police chief, told reporters on Friday that the two policemen  involved in the atrocity had voluntarily surrendered, but declined to identify them.

However, elected officials and barangay leaders in Parang and in Maguindanao del Norte’s nearby Matanog and Buldon towns identified the duo as Police Master Sergeants Aladdin Solaiman Ramalan and Shariff Macarongon Balading, whom they said are both related to Untal.

Barangay officials and traditional ethnic Iranun leaders in Parang, two of them Islamic preachers, have also confirmed to reporters that three other close relatives of Untal, Bocari Ramalan, Uddin Ramalan and Pappo Ramalan, participated in the shooting frenzy, but managed to escape and are now subject of a police manhunt.

The sources, among them members of the multi-sector Parang Municipal Peace and Order Council, said there are witnesses ready to help the police prosecute the two policemen and their relatives who virtually coopted in killing Moralde.

They even showed reporters an authentic copy of the report of the Parang Municipal Police Station to the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Police and PRO-BAR that explicitly mentioned the names of the two police master sergeants and three civilian relatives of Untal, who were tagged in the gruesome killing of Moralde.

Brig. Gen. Prexy Tanggawohn, director of PRO-BAR, on Friday condemned the murder of Moralde, who hailed from Luzon and was of Bicolano descent.

Tanggawohn has ordered Cabugwang to build airtight criminal cases against Moralde's killers.

vuukle comment

GUNMAN

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
2 found dead in Quezon City home

2 found dead in Quezon City home

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
Two people were found dead in their house in Quezon City on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
PNP exec shot dead in Maguindanao

PNP exec shot dead in Maguindanao

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
A man allegedly caught brandishing a firearm shot dead a police official who tried to disarm him in Parang, Maguindanao del...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;No water supply interruption for Metro Manila&rsquo;

‘No water supply interruption for Metro Manila’

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
Metro Manila and nearby provinces would not experience water interruptions after the National Water Resources Board maintained...
Nation
fbtw
More job vacancies open after BARMM Labor Day recruitment fair

More job vacancies open after BARMM Labor Day recruitment fair

By John Unson | 1 day ago
At least 37 jobseekers were hired-on-the spot by different private companies during a jobs fair on Wednesday that the Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw
Police captain killed by man he frisked for gun possession in Maguindanao del Norte

Police captain killed by man he frisked for gun possession in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 1 day ago
A police captain was killed by a man he tried to disarm alone when he noticed a pistol tucked in his waist while in a market...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
El Ni&ntilde;o: Negros Oriental under state of calamity

El Niño: Negros Oriental under state of calamity

By Gilbert Bayoran | 19 hours ago
The entire province of Negros Oriental is now under a state of calamity because of the effects of El Niño.
Nation
fbtw
P51.7 million marijuana destroyed in Kalinga, Benguet

P51.7 million marijuana destroyed in Kalinga, Benguet

By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Marijuana plants with an estimated value of P48 million were uprooted and destroyed in Tinglayan, Kalinga on Wednesday.
Nation
fbtw
Canada reconsiders travel advisory for Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental

Canada reconsiders travel advisory for Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental

By Pia Lee-Brago | 19 hours ago
Bukidnon and Misamis Oriental are no longer on the list of provinces that Canadian citizens were advised to ”avoid all...
Nation
fbtw
Authorities destroy almost a hectare cannabis plantation in Tinglayan, Kalinga

Authorities destroy almost a hectare cannabis plantation in Tinglayan, Kalinga

By Artemio Dumlao | 23 hours ago
Anti-narcotics agents of the Cordillera police joined in by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Philippine Air Force, Philippines Coast...
Nation
fbtw
P13.6-M worth of shabu seized in two PDEA-BARMM stings

P13.6-M worth of shabu seized in two PDEA-BARMM stings

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Anti-narcotics agents confiscated P13.6 million worth of shabu from four traffickers who fell in separate entrapment operations...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with