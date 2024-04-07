Baguio City reports pertussis cases

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City public health authorities admitted that the city has already recorded five cases of pertussis or whooping cough, reported from February 19 to March 27.

Despite this, Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong allayed the worries of residents and advised them to be on guard against the disease which has been causing outbreaks in different parts of the country.

Acting City Health Officer Celia Flor Brillantes said that the five cases were confirmed on February 19 and 27, March 6 and 13 and the latest last March 27, according to the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the City Health Services Office's reports.

Brillantes said there were no deaths reported.

"As of now, there is no clustering of cases but we are awaiting additional confirmation of the last cases of admission last week numbering four cases," the physician said.

The CESU said that out of the 23 suspect cases from January to present, five were confirmed,15 were negative and three others are still pending. Close surveillance of new suspect cases has been conducted since last week.

The CHSO said that it is worth noting that four out of the five cases are vaccinated yet too young to develop immunity and protection, while one is unvaccinated due to ineligibility age-wise.

"Vaccines may not provide 100% protection against diseases, but they can prevent severe symptoms and death," the department said.

Whooping cough also known as 100-day cough is said to be a “highly contagious infection that causes uncontrollable coughing fits. This cough is dry and does not produce mucus, can last up to one minute and may cause the face to turn red or even purple.”

Symptomatic patients are encouraged to mask up to avoid infecting others.