^

Nation

2 hurt in another gun attack in Cotabato City

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 26, 2024 | 4:55pm
2 hurt in another gun attack in Cotabato City
A police forensic expert sifts through the scene of Monday night’s ambush in Cotabato City that left two local residents wounded.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two local residents were wounded in another ambush incident in this city at about 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Col. Querubin Manalang Jr., Cotabato city police director, said on Tuesday that the target of attack, Mohammad Mohaimin Abdullah and Beverly Namla, were together in a white car, a Suzuki Swift, when gunmen opened fire while they were passing by at a busy stretch of the Sinsuat Avenue here.

Abdullah and Namla were wounded in the attack. Their attackers immediately escaped using a getaway motorcycle.

The incident that left Abdullah and Namla wounded was preceded by the ambush early this month in the same thoroughfare of Jose Raymond Marquez, operations chief of the Cotabato City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Marquez was riding a motorcycle, on his way home from somewhere, when he was repeatedly shot with pistols by men who also fled from the scene using motorcycles.

The murder of Marquez remained unsolved.

vuukle comment

MURDER
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Second graft case filed vs Magalong

Second graft case filed vs Magalong

By Artemio Dumlao | 18 hours ago
Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong is facing another graft case before the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with the allegedly...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA allows road works during Holy Week

MMDA allows road works during Holy Week

By Ghio Ong | 18 hours ago
Road diggings will take place along major thoroughfares in Metro Manila this Holy Week when most motorists are vacationing...
Nation
fbtw
Stop motorcycle taxi expansion, Marcos urged

Stop motorcycle taxi expansion, Marcos urged

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
Various transport groups yesterday appealed to President Marcos to stop the expansion of motorcycle taxis in Metro Manila...
Nation
fbtw
13 burned to death in Cotabato highway mishap

13 burned to death in Cotabato highway mishap

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Thirteen passengers were burned to death when a commuter van was rammed by a speeding dump truck and caught fire in a bizarre...
Nation
fbtw
17 die as truck rams van in Cotabato

17 die as truck rams van in Cotabato

By John Unson | 18 hours ago
At least 17 people died while four others were injured in a collision involving a dump truck and a utility van in Antipas,...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Humid weather to prevail during Holy Week

Humid weather to prevail during Holy Week

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The country will experience hot and humid weather during the Holy Week, according to state meteorologists.
Nation
fbtw
Sultan Kudarat now bird flu-free

Sultan Kudarat now bird flu-free

By Bella Cariaso | 18 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has declared Sultan Kudarat free from avian influenza.
Nation
fbtw
Holidays set in 4 areas

Holidays set in 4 areas

By Alexis Romero | 18 hours ago
Malacañang has declared holidays in four areas to allow residents to participate in local festivities.
Nation
fbtw
Measles vaccine drive launched in BARMM

Measles vaccine drive launched in BARMM

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
The Department of Health is conducting a non-selective immunization program against measles in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region...
Nation
fbtw
5,000 Cotabato residents receive DSWD 'anti-crisis' grants

5,000 Cotabato residents receive DSWD 'anti-crisis' grants

By John Unson | 1 day ago
At least 5,000 residents of Cotabato province received P16 million worth government poverty alleviation assistance in separate...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with