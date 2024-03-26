2 hurt in another gun attack in Cotabato City

A police forensic expert sifts through the scene of Monday night’s ambush in Cotabato City that left two local residents wounded.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Two local residents were wounded in another ambush incident in this city at about 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Col. Querubin Manalang Jr., Cotabato city police director, said on Tuesday that the target of attack, Mohammad Mohaimin Abdullah and Beverly Namla, were together in a white car, a Suzuki Swift, when gunmen opened fire while they were passing by at a busy stretch of the Sinsuat Avenue here.

Abdullah and Namla were wounded in the attack. Their attackers immediately escaped using a getaway motorcycle.

The incident that left Abdullah and Namla wounded was preceded by the ambush early this month in the same thoroughfare of Jose Raymond Marquez, operations chief of the Cotabato City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Marquez was riding a motorcycle, on his way home from somewhere, when he was repeatedly shot with pistols by men who also fled from the scene using motorcycles.

The murder of Marquez remained unsolved.