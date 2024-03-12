^

Confiscated gaming machines destroyed in Mt. Province

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 6:44pm
Map of Mountain Province.
BAGUIO CITY— More than a dozen seized coin slot gaming machines, popularly called “kulalongs” in Mt. Province, were destroyed in a public demonstration at the Bontoc municipal grounds led by town officials on Monday.

Multi-sectoral representatives joined the local police in destroying the "kulalong" earlier seized from various operators as a response to a public outcry against illegal gambling in the town.

Bontoc is bidding to eliminate illegal gambling in the capital town seeking to “reclaim the integrity of the community and protecting its residents from the adverse effects of unregulated gambling.”

Bontoc Mayor Jerome Tudlong said the drive against illegal gambling is a collective responsibility of the community for it to succeed. He promised that the action of getting rid of the "kulalongs" “show their unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of the community.”

The mayor stressed that "illegal gambling not only jeopardizes the financial stability of individuals but also undermines the core values that bind us together. 

"By dismantling these 'kulalong' machines, we are taking a stand against the negative influences that threaten the integrity of our beloved town,” he said.

The guerilla-type “drop-ball” gambling operation sneaking out from authorities’ detection, however, had been going on for years in the capital town. Such operation more than the coin-fed kulalong rakes in larger sums, especially if it runs 24/7.

