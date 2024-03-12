^

2 adolescent motorists die in Zamboanga Sibugay road mishap

John Unson - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 4:32pm
The two minors riding a motorcycle both died on the spot when they collided head-on with a hauler truck approaching from the other lane of the highway.
COTABATO CITY — Two adolescents riding a motorcycle both died on the spot after they hit head-on a hauler truck as they overtook a vehicle ahead of them in a highway in Barangay Buluan, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday.

Ranking personnel of the Ipil Municipal Police Station told reporters on Tuesday that the victims, Karl, 14, and the 15-year-old Anna, both died instantly from the accident.

Officials of the Ipil MPS and the Zamboanga Sibugay Provincial Police Office had requested reporters not to disclose the full names of the victims as requested by their respective families and officials of their school. 

Municipal police investigators and employees of the Ipil Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said the truck that figured in the accident was supposed to deliver its 10-ton cargo of rice to the nearby R.T. Lim town, also in Zamboanga Sibugay.

The driver of the truck surrendered voluntarily to policemen who responded to the accident and turned over to them his driver’s license.

He has remained in the custody of the Ipil MPS since, awaiting settlement between the owner of the truck and families of the two highway mishap fatalities.

