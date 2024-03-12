P1.7-M worth shabu confiscated in Maguindanao del Norte

The P1.7 million worth shabu two dealers sold to non-uniformed anti-narcotics agents in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on March 11, 2024 shall be used as evidence in prosecuting them both for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency seized P1.7 million worth of shabu from two traffickers who fell in a sting in Barangay Makir in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

Gil Cesario Castro, director of PDEA-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said on Tuesday that Nungga Mamaladang Abdila and Amir Andungan Usman are now under their custody. They confiscated one-fourth kilo of shabu during a tradeoff along a stretch of a highway in Barangay Makir.

Castro said that apart from shabu, their agents and personnel of units under the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region also impounded the Honda XRM motorcycle of the suspects that they used in transporting their illegal merchandise to buyers in Datu Odin Sinsuat and in barangays in this city.

The PDEA-BARMM director said that efforts to identify their contacts, whose numbers are recorded in their mobile phones, are underway.