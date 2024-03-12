^

UST’s TomasinoWeb back on socmed, gets new adviser

Delon Porcalla, Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
March 12, 2024 | 12:00am
TomasinoWeb back on socmed, gets new adviser
“After a brief hiatus and following the official appointment of our new adviser, TomasinoWeb is now back on social media platforms,” it said in a statement.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Campus digital publication TomasinoWeb has resumed its social media operations weeks after the University of Santo Tomas drew flak for ordering the removal of a photo, which administrators claimed subjected UST to public ridicule.

“After a brief hiatus and following the official appointment of our new adviser, TomasinoWeb is now back on social media platforms,” it said in a statement.

The Varsitarian, UST’s official student publication, reported that journalism instructor Nathaniel Melican has been appointed as TomasinoWeb’s interim adviser.

House probe

The issue has been raised in the House of Representatives as the three-member Makabayan bloc filed a resolution seeking to probe the “censorship and threats of closure made against TomasinoWeb.”

Kabataan party-list Rep. Raoul Manuel filed House Resolution 1633 co-authored by party-list Representatives France Castro (ACT Teachers) and Arlene Brosas (Gabriela).

The lawmakers said the reported media censorship violated the democratic rights of student councils, most especially threats made against students whose lives and security were compromised.

The issue stemmed from a photo album posted by TomasinoWeb on Feb. 15, with one picture featuring students in “Type B” uniform entering a convenience store. The uniform resembled that of the store’s employees.

