Mendoza cannot suspend Calabarzon LTO chief accused of extortion

MANILA, Philippines — Land Transportation Office chief Vigor Mendoza has no authority to suspend the head of the LTO in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), even as complaints of alleged corruption have been filed at Malacañang against the official.

Mendoza said the LTO would start today the investigation on LTO-Calabarzon chief Cupido Gerry Asuncion, who was accused of extortion by a group of bus drivers and operators.

The group filed a complaint before the Office of the President on March 7, alleging that Asuncion demanded P50,000 from each bus operator who wanted to talk to him, and P25,000 in monthly fee for non-apprehension of their buses.

Mendoza said the allegations against Asuncion were serious. He said anyone in the agency who engages in corruption would face penalties.

He said he could not impose a preventive suspension against Asuncion as the Calabarzon LTO chief is a presidential appointee.

Mendoza said he could only make recommendations to the Department of Transportation after conducting preliminary investigation based on the complaint.

He gave assurance that all parties involved would be given a chance to explain.