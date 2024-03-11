^

Nation

10 Negros Occidental areas drug-free

Gilbert Bayoran - The Philippine Star
March 11, 2024 | 12:00am
10 Negros Occidental areas drug-free
BACOLOD CITY, Philippines — Ten of 31 local government units in Negros Occidental have been declared free of illegal drugs by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The municipalities of Candoni, E.B. Magalona, La Castellana, Manapla, Moises Padilla, Pulupandan and Valladolid as well as the cities of Bago, Sipalay and Victorias are now drug-free, the PDEA said, adding that 471 of 601 barangays in Negros Occidental have been cleared of drugs as of December 2023.

Twelve other barangays including Tiling in Cauayan, Jonob-Jonob, and Langud in Escalante City, Gargato in Hinigaran, Lopez Jaena in Murcia, Guinhalaran and Mambulac in Silay City, and Barangay Zone 12 in Talisay City were added to the list of drug-free villages, according to PDEA provincial officer Cornelio Espartero.

These barangays were issued drug-free certificates by the Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug-Clearing Program.

The committee, which is chaired by the PDEA, is composed of representatives from the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine National Police and Department of Health as well as local officials.

