PDEA-9 agents seize P13.6-M worth of shabu from 2 dealers

Busted drug dealers Amil Khan Abusabar and Muhajiran Jumlah are now both in the custody of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency confiscated P13.6 million worth of shabu from two peddlers arrested in an entrapment operation in the Camino Nuevo area in Zamboanga City at about dusk on Saturday.

Citing an initial statement from PDEA-9, leading radio stations here reported on Sunday that the duo, Amil Khan Abusabar, 26, and his 27-year-old companion, Muhajiran Jumlah, are now both detained, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The PDEA 9 said Abusabar and Jumlah both yielded without any resistance when they learned that they had sold two kilos of shabu, costing P13.6 million, to plainclothes agents during a tradeoff along Nuñez Extension in Camino Nuevo area in Zamboanga City.

The entrapment operation that led to their arrest was reportedly assisted by personnel of the Naval Intelligence & Security Group-Western Mindanao and the Police Regional Office-9.

The sting was premised on tips from confidential informants aware of the drug dealing activities of Abusabar and Jumlah in Zamboanga City and nearby towns in Zamboanga Sibugay province.