LTO probes alleged road rage incident in Subic

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Sunday that it is looking into a reported road rage incident at the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales.

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said he had directed the agency’s Central Luzon office to issue a show cause order to the registered owner of a Toyota Fortuner that hit a car driven by a male senior citizen.

A video circulating on social media showed the driver of the Toyota Fortuner maneuvering near the Hyundai Eon that he hit before speeding away.

Mendoza noted that it was “not immediately clear what happened.”

“The video clearly shows that the driver’s behavior is unacceptable because after hitting the car, he ran away from his responsibility,” the LTO chief said in Filipino.

“With the information relayed by the witnesses, we will be able to immediately initiate actions against the registered owner and the driver of this vehicle,” he added.

In 2022, Rep. Florida Robles (San Jose del Monte City) filed a bill that seeks to penalize road rage with an imprisonment from six months to six years or a fine of at least P250,000, or both.

Under the proposed measure, the driver’s license of a person who engages in road rage will be revoked and will not be eligible for renewal for the next five years following the incident.

The bill, however, remains pending at the committee level.