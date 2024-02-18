^

Nation

LTO probes alleged road rage incident in Subic

Philstar.com
February 18, 2024 | 5:52pm
LTO probes alleged road rage incident in Subic
File photo shows the Land Transportation Office.
Philstar / com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said Sunday that it is looking into a reported road rage incident at the Subic Bay Freeport in Zambales. 

LTO chief Vigor Mendoza II said he had directed the agency’s Central Luzon office to issue a show cause order to the registered owner of a Toyota Fortuner that hit a car driven by a male senior citizen. 

A video circulating on social media showed the driver of the Toyota Fortuner maneuvering near the Hyundai Eon that he hit before speeding away. 

Mendoza noted that it was “not immediately clear what happened.”

“The video clearly shows that the driver’s behavior is unacceptable because after hitting the car, he ran away from his responsibility,” the LTO chief said in Filipino. 

“With the information relayed by the witnesses, we will be able to immediately initiate actions against the registered owner and the driver of this vehicle,” he added. 

In 2022, Rep. Florida Robles (San Jose del Monte City) filed a bill that seeks to penalize road rage with an imprisonment from six months to six years or a fine of at least P250,000, or both. 

Under the proposed measure, the driver’s license of a person who engages in road rage will be revoked and will not be eligible for renewal for the next five years following the incident.

The bill, however, remains pending at the committee level.

vuukle comment

LAND TRANSPORTATION OFFICE

ROAD RAGE

SUBIC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man, 45, demands sex from minor

Man, 45, demands sex from minor

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
A 45-year-old man was arrested in Manila after he allegedly demanded nude photos and sex from a girl after giving her money...
Nation
fbtw
11 nabbed in online casino raid

11 nabbed in online casino raid

By Nillicent Bautista | 22 hours ago
Eleven people were arrested when law enforcement agencies raided an online casino hub in Parañaque City at past midnight...
Nation
fbtw
P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

P1.36 million shabu seized in Taguig

By Emmanuel Tupas | 22 hours ago
Anti-narcotics police officers arrested two drug suspects and seized 200 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu valued...
Nation
fbtw
4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

4 shabu traffickers 'linked' to terror groups nabbed

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Four shabu dealers who reportedly have links with local terror groups were arrested in separate operations in two Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw

Parañaque’s P4 billion satellite office nears completion

22 hours ago
The construction of a 15-story satellite office of the Parañaque City government, located in Entertainment City along Coastal Road, is 70 percent complete, Mayor Eric Olivarez announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

COVID-19, flu-like cases continue to drop

By Rhodina Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Cases of COVID and influenza-like illness in the country are continuously decreasing, according to the Department of Health.
Nation
fbtw

Ormoc village chief gunned down

By Miriam Desacada | 22 hours ago
A barangay captain was killed in a gun attack in this city on Friday night.
Nation
fbtw

Filmmaker, 3 others face arson raps

By Michelle Zoleta | 22 hours ago
The provincial prosecutor’s office has recommended the filing of charges against a film director and his three companions who were accused of burning a modern jeep in Catanauan, Quezon on Feb. 1.
Nation
fbtw

Guns, ammo seized in Maguindanao del Sur

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Four caliber .45 pistols and bullets for various guns were seized from a suspected gunrunner in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Friday.
Nation
fbtw
Raise cancer awareness &ndash; Go

Raise cancer awareness – Go

22 hours ago
Sen. Bong Go attended the fifth anniversary celebration of the National Integrated Cancer Control Act at the SMX Convention...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with