Celebrating education, culture and history at Araw ng Biñan 2024

The Biñan City local government unit unveils the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) – Biñan’s College of Information Technology and Engineering, as part of the continuous expansion of the LGU-subsidized university.

MANILA, Philippines — Biñanenses are having a full-pack weekend as the multi-awarded city celebrates its 14th cityhood anniversary (February 2), 79th Liberation Day (February 3) and 277th Foundation Commemoration (February 4).

For almost a decade, the city government commences the celebration with a Grand People’s Parade followed by an inauguration of a landmark project—from the inauguration of the Historic Alberto Mansion to the revival of Plaza Rizal.

This year is no exemption as the local government unit (LGU) unveils the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) – Biñan’s College of Information Technology and Engineering, as part of the continuous expansion of the LGU-subsidized university. The campus stands on the previous site of the AMA Computer College along the National Highway in Barangay Canlalay.

Education is the thrust of the administration, according to Biñan City Mayor Atty. Walfredo Dimaguila Jr., who is leading the Araw ng Binan 2024, alongside Biñan District Rep. Marlyn Naguiat, Vice Mayor Angelo Alonte, Councilor Jonalina Reyes, and officials of PUP – Biñan Campus headed by Dr. Margarita Sevilla.

“Biñan is consistently being benchmarked by other local government units,” said Dimaguila. “Isa lang naman ang aking laging sinasabi kapag may nagbe-benchmark sa Biñan: kailangan ng common-sense administration. Unang una, magtipid. Mag-adjust nang konti para sa mga kabataan, magtanong at makinig.”

Among other educational programs of the city are the continuous construction of hundreds of classrooms for public elementary, secondary and senior high school, as well as provision of solar power system and free Intranet Learning Management System routers for the students.

The city is a consistent recipient of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) and Best Tourism-oriented LGU Award, among other notable distinctions.

For the rest of the weekend event, Biñanenses and visitors can enjoy a free film showing of GomBurZa at the Southwoods Mall Cinemas, the Biñan Folk Dance Festival, an evening concert, groundbreaking of Dalampasigan Park along Laguna Lake, and the Biñan National Choral Festival.

For more information, visit https://experiencebinan.com. — MD