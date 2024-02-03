^

Nation

Celebrating education, culture and history at Araw ng Biñan 2024

Philstar.com
February 3, 2024 | 3:17pm
Celebrating education, culture and history at Araw ng BiÃ±an 2024
The Biñan City local government unit unveils the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) – Biñan’s College of Information Technology and Engineering, as part of the continuous expansion of the LGU-subsidized university.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — Biñanenses are having a full-pack weekend as the multi-awarded city celebrates its 14th cityhood anniversary (February 2), 79th Liberation Day (February 3) and 277th Foundation Commemoration (February 4).

For almost a decade, the city government commences the celebration with a Grand People’s Parade followed by an inauguration of a landmark project—from the inauguration of the Historic Alberto Mansion to the revival of Plaza Rizal. 

This year is no exemption as the local government unit (LGU) unveils the Polytechnic University of the Philippines (PUP) – Biñan’s College of Information Technology and Engineering, as part of the continuous expansion of the LGU-subsidized university. The campus stands on the previous site of the AMA Computer College along the National Highway in Barangay Canlalay.

Education is the thrust of the administration, according to Biñan City Mayor Atty. Walfredo Dimaguila Jr., who is leading the Araw ng Binan 2024, alongside Biñan District Rep. Marlyn Naguiat, Vice Mayor Angelo Alonte, Councilor Jonalina Reyes, and officials of PUP – Biñan Campus headed by Dr. Margarita Sevilla.

“Biñan is consistently being benchmarked by other local government units,” said Dimaguila. “Isa lang naman ang aking laging sinasabi kapag may nagbe-benchmark sa Biñan: kailangan ng common-sense administration. Unang una, magtipid. Mag-adjust nang konti para sa mga kabataan, magtanong at makinig.”

Among other educational programs of the city are the continuous construction of hundreds of classrooms for public elementary, secondary and senior high school, as well as provision of solar power system and free Intranet Learning Management System routers for the students.

The city is a consistent recipient of the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) and Best Tourism-oriented LGU Award, among other notable distinctions.

For the rest of the weekend event, Biñanenses and visitors can enjoy a free film showing of GomBurZa at the Southwoods Mall Cinemas, the Biñan Folk Dance Festival, an evening concert, groundbreaking of Dalampasigan Park along Laguna Lake, and the Biñan National Choral Festival.

For more information, visit https://experiencebinan.com. — MD

vuukle comment

ANNIVERSARY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
MMDA, Palace to tackle proposals to decongest Metro Manila

MMDA, Palace to tackle proposals to decongest Metro Manila

By Ghio Ong | 16 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority is set to discuss with Malacañang its proposals to decongest Metro Manila,...
Nation
fbtw

Makati hits Taguig over closure of ‘embo’ daycare centers

By Nillicent Bautista | 16 hours ago
The city government of Makati yesterday slammed Taguig for shifting the blame over the closure of daycare centers in the 10 enlisted men’s barrio or “embo” barangays.
Nation
fbtw

Bodyguard of 4 kidnapped Chinese surrenders

By Sheila Crisostomo | 16 hours ago
The driver and bodyguard of four Chinese women who were kidnapped and robbed, reportedly by police officers, in Parañaque last year surrendered to House Deputy Majority Floor Leader Erwin Tulfo Thursday ...
Nation
fbtw
SMC to donate P150 million to BuCor

SMC to donate P150 million to BuCor

By Nillicent Bautista | 16 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. (SMC) president Ramon Ang yesterday announced that he would donate P150 million worth of food and school...
Nation
fbtw
Ever Bilena faces P9.3 million tax rap

Ever Bilena faces P9.3 million tax rap

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 day ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed a criminal complaint against popular cosmetic brand Ever Bilena for nearly P10 million...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Davao lawmakers thank President Marcos, Romualdez for aiding flood victims

Davao lawmakers thank President Marcos, Romualdez for aiding flood victims

16 hours ago
Lawmakers from Davao have thanked President Marcos and Speaker Martin Romualdez for continuously sending aid to flood victims...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;ASF in Occidental Mindoro contained&rsquo;

‘ASF in Occidental Mindoro contained’

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
The outbreak of African swine fever in Occidental Mindoro has been contained, according to the Department of Agriculture...
Nation
fbtw
Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Surigao del Sur

Magnitude 5.3 quake hits Surigao del Sur

By Romina Cabrera | 16 hours ago
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck east of Surigao del Sur yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
4 suspects in burning of modern jeep held

4 suspects in burning of modern jeep held

By Ed Amoroso | 16 hours ago
Four people who allegedly burned a modern jeep in Catanauan, Quezon on Wednesday were arrested on Thursday.
Nation
fbtw
4 tricycle passengers die, 2 hurt in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

4 tricycle passengers die, 2 hurt in Sultan Kudarat highway mishap

By John Unson | 22 hours ago
Four commuters died while two others were hurt when a sports utility vehicle rammed from behind a tricycle in Barangay Kalawag...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with