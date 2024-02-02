RDC 12 chairperson, MNLF renew commitment to peace process

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza and Bangsamoro Parliament Member Romeo Sema met in Cotabato City on Feb. 1, 2024 and agreed to nurture the gains of the peace overture of Malacañang and the southern Moro communities.

COTABATO CITY— The figurehead of the Regional Development Council 12 and the Moro National Liberation Front on Thursday agreed to continue fostering peace and sustainable development together in areas where there are MNLF strongholds covered by its Sept. 2, 1996 final truce with Malacañang.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza, presiding chairperson of the inter-agency, multi-sector RDC 12 covering four provinces and four cities in Central Mindanao, and the MNLF’s vice chairman for political affairs, Bangsamoro Parliament Member Romeo Sema, also agreed to expand cooperation on activities complementing the efforts of the Bangsamoro regional government to address poverty and underdevelopment besetting Moro community caused by decades of armed conflicts.

Mendoza and Sema, who is one of the MNLF’s representative to the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, met in this city on Thursday and discussed expansion of her administration and the front’s socio-economic programs in the 63 BARMM barangays in different towns in Cotabato province.

“Me and my constituent-mayors are all out in supporting the Mindanao peace process. Economic progress in these 63 BARMM barangays in different municipalities in Cotabato will also benefit the residents in barangays around, those that are under Administrative Region 12, under my leadership as governor,” Mendoza told reporters here on Friday morning when asked about her dialogue with Sema.

Mendoza said she will also flex her influence, as governor and RDC 12 chairperson, in helping ensure the smooth implementation in the 63 BARMM barangays in Cotabato of the programs of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM, whose minister, Muslimin Sema, is chairman of the MNLF central committee.