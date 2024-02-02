^

Nation

RDC 12 chairperson, MNLF renew commitment to peace process

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 6:26pm
RDC 12 chairperson, MNLF renew commitment to peace process
Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza and Bangsamoro Parliament Member Romeo Sema met in Cotabato City on Feb. 1, 2024 and agreed to nurture the gains of the peace overture of Malacañang and the southern Moro communities.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY— The figurehead of the Regional Development Council 12 and the Moro National Liberation Front on Thursday agreed to continue fostering peace and sustainable development together in areas where there are MNLF strongholds covered by its Sept. 2, 1996 final truce with Malacañang.

Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Taliño Mendoza, presiding chairperson of the inter-agency, multi-sector RDC 12 covering four provinces and four cities in Central Mindanao, and the MNLF’s vice chairman for political affairs, Bangsamoro Parliament Member Romeo Sema, also agreed to expand cooperation on activities complementing the efforts of the Bangsamoro regional government to address poverty and underdevelopment besetting Moro community caused by decades of armed conflicts.

Mendoza and Sema, who is one of the MNLF’s representative to the 80-seat parliament of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, met in this city on Thursday and discussed expansion of her administration and the front’s socio-economic programs in the 63 BARMM barangays in different towns in Cotabato province.

“Me and my constituent-mayors are all out in supporting the Mindanao peace process. Economic progress in these 63 BARMM barangays in different municipalities in Cotabato will also benefit the residents in barangays around, those that are under Administrative Region 12, under my leadership as governor,” Mendoza told reporters here on Friday morning when asked about her dialogue with Sema.

Mendoza said she will also flex her influence, as governor and RDC 12 chairperson, in helping ensure the smooth implementation in the 63 BARMM barangays in Cotabato of the programs of the Ministry of Labor and Employment-BARMM, whose minister, Muslimin Sema, is chairman of the MNLF central committee.

vuukle comment

MNLF

MORO NATIONAL LIBERATION FRONT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ever Bilena faces P9.3 million tax rap

Ever Bilena faces P9.3 million tax rap

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has filed a criminal complaint against popular cosmetic brand Ever Bilena for nearly P10 million...
Nation
fbtw
CA affirms doctor&rsquo;s conviction for rape

CA affirms doctor’s conviction for rape

By Daphne Galvez | 20 hours ago
The Court of Appeals has affirmed celebrity doctor Joel Mendez’s conviction in January 2020 for attempted rape and two...
Nation
fbtw
PRC pushes inclusive, accessible medical education

PRC pushes inclusive, accessible medical education

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
The Philippine Red Cross is pushing for a more inclusive and accessible medical education as it expressed concern over the...
Nation
fbtw
Fire leaves 1,100 homeless in Manila

Fire leaves 1,100 homeless in Manila

By Ghio Ong | 20 hours ago
At least 1,100 people lost their homes when a fire razed a shantytown in Sta. Cruz, Manila on Wednesday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
CWC launches Makabata helpline in Makati

CWC launches Makabata helpline in Makati

By Nillicent Bautista | 20 hours ago
The Council for the Welfare of Children has partnered with the city government of Makati to implement the Mahalin at Kalingain...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

2 dead, 10 hurt in Laguna fireworks factory blast

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Two people died and at least 10 were injured after an explosion rocked a fireworks factory in Cabuyao City in Laguna yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
Only 1 tropical cyclone seen this month &ndash; PAGASA

Only 1 tropical cyclone seen this month – PAGASA

By Romina Cabrera | 20 hours ago
No more than one tropical cyclone may enter the Philippine area of responsibility this month.
Nation
fbtw

Boat hit by whale shark sinks; 2 rescued

By Evelyn Macairan | 20 hours ago
Two fishermen were rescued when their boat sank after it was hit by a whale shark early yesterday in Romblon.
Nation
fbtw
Bulacan village watchman held for selling guns

Bulacan village watchman held for selling guns

By Benjie Villa and Ric Sapnu | 20 hours ago
A village watchman was arrested for illegal sale of guns in Baliwag, Bulacan on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw

Modern jeep torched in Quezon

By Emmanuel Tupas | 20 hours ago
Unidentified men burned a modern jeep in Catanauan, Quezon on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with