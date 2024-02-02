P2.3-M worth shabu seized from 'brothers' in Zamboanga City

The Sahibuddin siblings are now both locked in a police detention facility in Zamboanga City.

COTABATO CITY — The police seized P2.3 million worth of shabu from two sibling drug dealers entrapped on Thursday night in Barangay Calarian in Zamboanga City.

In separate statements on Friday, the Zamboanga City Police Office and the Police Regional Office-9 announced that the duo, Jennyvee Abdulajid Sahibuddinand and Al-Sharif Abdul-Lajid Sahibuddin, are now both detained, awaiting prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

They were immediately frisked and cuffed after selling 300 grams of shabu, worth P2.3 million, to non-uniformed policemen, led by Capt. Vicente Antonio Verallo Jr., in a tradeoff IN Purok 5, Golf Village, Barangay Calarian.

Laid together by anti-narcotics and intelligence units of the Zamboanga CPO and PRO-9, the operation that resulted in the arrest of the Sahibuddins and confiscation from them of P2.3 million worth of shabu was undertaken based on reports by vigilant informants about their large-scale distribution of shabu in Zamboanga City.