PRC pushes inclusive, accessible medical education

PRC chairman Richard Gordon said yesterday the country has to wait 12 years to fill the gap in nurse shortage and 23 years for doctors.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) is pushing for a more inclusive and accessible medical education as it expressed concern over the shortage of doctors in the country.

Citing a study by the University of the Philippines Center for Integrative and Development Studies, Gordon said that in a span of five years, medical schools only graduated an average of 3,000 students every year.

“Lack of universities in provinces – especially in Visayas and Mindanao, where there is a disparity in healthcare access as compared to Luzon – offering medicine programs and the cost of medical education prevent low-income students from accessing med school,” he said in a statement.

Another issue, Gordon said, is that Filipino doctors and nurses seek better opportunities abroad.

The PRC is looking for ways to help the country address the shortage of medical professionals.

The humanitarian organization granted scholarships to 12 medical students covering their tuition as well as living and transportation allowances.