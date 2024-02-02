^

Nation

No water interruption until May, MWSS reiterates

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
February 2, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The water level in Angat Dam has continued to recede, but is enough to ensure an uninterrupted supply in Metro Manila and nearby provinces until May, according to the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage and System (MWSS).

As of 6 a.m. yesterday, the water level in the dam was monitored at 210.97 meters or .24 meters lower compared to the other day.

MWSS division manager Patrick Dizon said Angat Dam can supply the requirements of households before it reaches its minimum operating level of 180 meters in May.

“If we look at the historical elevation of Angat Dam, it starts to go down from January until summer,” Dizon said.

He said the water level in the dam decreases at an average of 10 centimeters per day. This is lower compared to the previous months, which was around 20 to 30 centimeters.

“It is still OK because we were able to increase (the water level) in December by an additional two meters. We have a buffer after our request to the National Water Resources Board to increase its elevation from 212 to 214 meters,” Dizon said.

The water level in Angat Dam reached 214 meters before the end of December 2023 due to heavy rainfall in its watershed.

Dizon said any water interruption would be due to maintenance in areas being serviced by the two concessionaires.

Meanwhile, palay production losses due to El Niño in Iloilo may reach P100 million, Department of Agriculture (DA)-Western Visayas executive director Dennis Arpia said.

“Rains are seldom. It will surely affect the yield (of palay) during harvest,” Arpia said.

The DA said 200 hectares of rice fields have been damaged by the drought in Western Visayas and Zamboanga peninsula

ANGAT DAM

MWSS
Philstar
x
