'Going zero waste': La Union villagers exchange fruit seeds with rice

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — The La Union provincial government is reaping successes of a noble project that seeks not only to help defray expenses of households, but also encourage residents to lead zero waste lifestyles.

“Sukat Bukel” project that began in March 2019 could address solid waste issues, according to Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David. Sukat bukel” in Iloko literally translates to “exchange seeds.”

The project was launched as a small activity as part of the celebration of province’s founding anniversary.

Locals expressed overwhelming interest in the project.

“Many clients came to our office to exchange their seeds for rice, but the supply already ran out,” said Annalyn Valdez, chief of the La Union’s environment office.

Since then, it grew with more and more locals harvesting benefits from the project.

“Hence, we proposed the project to be sustained, and an additional P189,200 funding was approved that year,” Ortega-David said.

At the height of the pandemic, the project sprouted opportunities for residents. It provided households alternative source for rice.

In 2022, some 24 residents were able to exchange their seeds with a total of 183 kilos of rice.

In 2023, “Sukat Bukel” became a full-blown program with its fund allocation reaching over P1 Million. Over 500 clients participated in the program, with more than 5,000 kilos of rice dispensed.

Marites Tordilla, a vendor at the San Fernando City public market, has always been upset about the spoilage of some fruits she is unable to dispense from her fruit stand.

Tordilla’s products are perishable – avocado, mangoes, santol, papaya and other local fruits – wastage is major concern in her business.

Belen Albay, a mother who strives to make ends meet for the family, on the other hand, ensures in her household in Agoo town that nothing goes to waste. She collects even the seeds from food scraps, because she knew she could make the most out of them.

And she was right. Albay and Tordillas made better use of these organic scraps by exchanging them with rice.

The program does not only serve economically for the locals. It also serves as seedbed for the local government to sow the values of environmental consciousness among the constituents.

Aside from rice, the project also allows residents to exchange their seeds for seedlings such as grafted rambutan and budded calamansi.

“Surprisingly, some residents choose seedlings because they want to have some greens in their homes. They are usually city dwellers who have spare lot where they can plant these seedlings,” Valdez said.

In 2023, the program distributed 163 rambutan seedlings and 287 calamansi seedlings.

The project is also La Union provincial government’s way to combat the effects of climate change.

“This is our contribution to the whole-of-nation and community approach on ecological and environmental stability,” Ortega-David explained.

Through the seeds it collects, the local government is able to maintain its nurseries where it grows seedlings that supply for tree planting activities across and outside the province.

With nearly 2,000 kilos of various seeds collected from 2022 to 2023, the provincial government is able to cultivate thousands of seedlings of various fruit-bearing trees like avocado, coconut, coffee and cacao.

Seedlings for free, as part of another environmental initiative in line with the National Greening Program.

“Through the Project TREE (Taking Responsibility for Elyu’s Environment), we aim to disperse these seedlings to be planted in residents’ own backyards, as we want bring the tree-planting practice down to the household level,” Ortega-David said.

The program also seeks to preserve indigenous and endemic tree species.

“Local trees like bittaog, mabolo, botong, and pakak are slowly getting lost in the consciousness of today’s youth, and we are happy that through Sukat Bukel, we get to ensure the sustainability of these species, which are part of our identity and heritage,” the lady governor added.