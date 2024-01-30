Indian moneylender killed in Cotabato highway heist

The Indian money lender Juty Singh died on the spot from gunshot wounds.

COTABATO CITY — Robbers shot dead an Indian moneylender in a highway heist in Barangay Tugal in Midsayap, Cotabato on Tuesday morning.

Lt. Col. John Calinga, Midsayap municipal police chief, said on Tuesday afternoon that the foreigner Juty Singh died on the spot from gunshot wounds while his companion, Filipina Rojane Arandilla, was seriously hurt in the attack.

They were riding a motorcycle together from Datu Piang in Maguindanao del Sur when gunmen flagged them down at a stretch of the highway in Barangay Tugal in Midsayap. At gunpoint, they were ordered to turn over their money, wristwatches and other valuables.

The robbers repeatedly shot Singh with pistols when he refused to give them his sling bag containing loan payments that he and Arandilla collected from clients in Datu Piang, a secluded town in Maguindanao del Sur.

The gunmen also opened fire at Arandilla when she screamed and turned hysterical when Singh slumped on the ground wounded.

The wounded Arandilla was brought by responding barangay officials and policemen to a hospital for treatment.

Calinga said the men behind the atrocity had escaped and are now subject of a joint police-military manhunt.