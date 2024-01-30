^

6 Dawlah men, 2 NPAs surrender in Maguindanao del Norte

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 30, 2024 | 5:44pm
The former terrorists had promised to recognize the government's sovereignty in the presence of Army and police officials and local executives.
COTABATO CITY — Six Dawlah Islamiya terrorists and two members of the New People’s Army turned in assorted firearms and explosives and pledged allegiance to the government in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte on Monday.

Major Gen. Alex Rillera, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, on Tuesday said that the group agreed to return to the fold of law through the efforts of the local government units in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte and South Upi in Maguindanao del Sur and officials of the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion and the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

“We are expecting the surrender of more misguided elements soon as a result of multi-sector efforts to usher them back to mainstream society,” Rillera said.

The six Dawlah Islamiya and the two NPA members first turned in assault rifles, rocket launchers and improvised explosive devices before they renounced their membership with both outlawed groups in the presence of Rillera, Lt. Col. Guillermo Mabute Jr. of the 57th IB and 603rd Brigade commander Brig. Gen. Michael Santos during a surrender rite at an Army battalion headquarters in Barangay Mirab in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

Two mayors, Rona Piang Flores of Upi, Maguindanao del Norte and Reynalbert Insular of South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur, who both helped secure their surrender via backchannel talks, were also present in the symbolic event.

From January to December 2023 alone, units of 6th ID had secured the surrender of 339 members of the Dawlah Islamiya, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the NPA that all have a reputation for bombing buses and commercial establishments if owners refuse to pay "protection money" on a monthly basis.

