P53.2-M earmarked for MSSD-BARMM extension services

Officials of the Bangsamoro social services ministry inspects the emergency bags filled with basic life-saving supplies for distribution to poor families in Maguindanao del Norte province.

COTABATO CITY — The social welfare ministry of the Bangsamoro region has released additional P53.2 million grants in separate tranches to its partner entities engaged in humanitarian projects benefiting marginalized residents of the autonomous region.

A matrix obtained from the regional office here of the Ministry of Social Services and Development indicates that it released P40 million to a branch of the pharmaceutical giant Mercury Drug in Cotabato City in late December. The amount was meant for advance payment for medicines that poor constituents may need as prescribed by physicians in private and government medical institutions.

The MSSD-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao has also entrusted P10 million to the Cotabato Regional Medical Center in Cotabato City for bills of BARMM residents confined for treatment of ailments.

“These are part of our continuing public service initiatives being facilitated with the help of cooperating government and non-government entities in the Bangsamoro region,” Social Services and Development Minister Raisa Jajurie said.

The MSSD-BARMM had also provided an orphanage in the region, run by the Turkish non-government organization Insani Yardim Vakfi, with P1.9 million for food and other provisions needed by orphans under its care.

Two other institutions, the Matanog Orphanage Center and the Ribat Islamic Center Orphanage also received P480,000 and P468,000 grants each, respectively, from the ministry.

The MSSD-BARMM had also earmarked P300,000 for the Glang Eye Care Clinic in Cotabato City that treats elderly eye patients and provides reading glasses to needy residents in nearby Bangsamoro towns.

Jidday Buat Lucman, a senior MSSD-BARMM information staff, said that their social services projects involving other agencies and private organizations are being implemented based on government fiscal accounting procedures.

“These are being done in utmost transparency and accountability,” Lucman said.

The MSSD-BARMM covers Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi and the cities of Cotabato, Lamitan and Marawi.