LGU reviving flower production in Koronadal City

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 28, 2024 | 3:37pm
LGU reviving flower production in Koronadal City
The newly-constructed mini irrigation dam in Barangay Saravia, built by the Koronadal City government to revive production of flowers in the area.
Philstar.com / John Unson

KORONADAL CITY, Philippines — The city government here has built a mini irrigation dam in a barangay that was once popular for producing flowers to revive the industry that dwindled due to lack of infrastructure and marketing support.

Mayor Eliordo Ogena said on Sunday that his administration shall “reboot” the now apparently moribund flower production in Barangay Sarabia here, an erstwhile main source of income for residents.

Ogena announced last week over Catholic Station DXOM here that the mini irrigation dam has been built completely and can now irrigate farms around Barangay Saravia for residents to engage again in large-scale propagation of flowering plants like roses and other species.

Koronadal City, covering 27 barangays, is the capital of South Cotabato and seat of Administrative Region 12.

“Flower production started here decades ago. We can construct some more mini irrigation dams like this to revive the industry. We shall provide farmers with needed support this time,” Ogena said.

South Cotabato Gov. Reynaldo Tamayo said on Sunday that the provincial government is ready to back the efforts of Ogena.

Tamayo said he will task the personnel of the office of the provincial agriculturist to study measures that can complement the mayor’s initiative.

