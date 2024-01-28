^

134 warrants served for cyber libel in 2023

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 28, 2024 | 12:00am
ACG director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said the serving of arrest warrants resulted in the apprehension of people accused of cyber libel nationwide.
MANILA, Philippines — The police Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) urged the public yesterday to be cautious when using their social media accounts after it served 134 warrants of arrest for cyber libel in 2023.

ACG director Maj. Gen. Sidney Hernia said the serving of arrest warrants resulted in the apprehension of people accused of cyber libel nationwide.

In 2022, the ACG served 143 arrest warrants for cyber libel.

“The triumph in warrant service is credited to a meticulous investigation, which significantly heightened the possibility of locating the suspects,” Hernia said in a statement.

To avoid suffering a similar fate, Hernia said netizens should think twice before posting online as their statements could be libelous.

“Remember, responsible behavior online is key to maintaining a healthy digital environment,” he said.

Hernia also lauded the collaboration among various agencies, which plays a vital role in ensuring the arrest warrants are implemented.

