Traffic enforcer killed in Abra

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 22, 2024 | 4:24pm
Traffic enforcer killed in Abra
BAGUIO CITY — A probe into the killing of a traffic enforcer in the capital town of Bangued in Abra was launched.

The gun attack incident occured at Sitio Kabildatan, Barangay Zone 7, Bangued at around 9:18 p.m. on Sunday.

Geraldine Balbuena Peralta, male, 42, from Barangay Pagala, Bucay town was reportedly on board a tricycle when a gunman appeared and shot him several times.

The victim was said to have died on the spot due to multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators from the Abra Provincial Forensic Unit recovered six spent shells and a bullet suspected to be for caliber . 45 pistol. 

Bangued policemen initially found out that the still unidentified killer casually walked away from the scene after shooting Peralta.

The Bangued Sangguniang Bayan condemned that killing and demanded justice for Peralta.

