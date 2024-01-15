^

Nation

Baguio chills further at 12.8°C

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 15, 2024 | 10:21am
Baguio chills further at 12.8°C
This February 2023 photo shows the skyline of Baguio City overlooking Burnham Park.
LMP 2001 / Wikimedia

BAGUIO CITY — Baguio City locals and weekend visitors used thick clothing and blankets to parry off shivers after the highland vacation capital’s chill further dived early Sunday morning.

As of 5 a.m. on Sunday, the Baguio station of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) logged the lowest temperature at 12.8° Celsius.

According to the state-run weather bureau, Baguio City's highest temperature on Sunday at 22.8°C.

The cold temperature is expected to be felt until February.

PAGASA said the drop of temperature in Baguio City,  nearby Benguet towns and other areas is due to the NorthEast Monsoon or "Amihan" with winds blowing from Siberia.

The temperature drop toward this weekend caused frost covering vegetable including highland vegetables in some plantations especially in northern Benguet like in Paoay, the highest barangay in Atok town.

The low temperature is also being experienced in some farmlands in Mountain Province and other locations in the Cordillera Region.

The frost, however, has not caused debilitating effects on highland vegetable production because farmers had since instituted measures to prevent frost bites with the aid of the agriculture department.

Health authorities are advising everyone to stay warm.

BAGUIO CITY

PAGASA
