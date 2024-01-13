Drunk man drowns in Pasig River

Personnel from the Philippine Coast Guard and Manila’s disaster risk reduction and management office retrieve the body of construction worker Jonathan Percia Pava from the Pasig River on Thursday night.

MANILA, Philippines — A construction worker drowned when he went for a swim in the Pasig River as he and his workmates were enjoying a drinking session in Intramuros, Manila on Thursday night.

Jonathan Percia Pava, 33, was allegedly drunk when he took a dive from the seawall of the Binondo-Intramuros Bridge at around 7:30 p.m., according to a report from the Manila Police District (MPD)’s Ermita station.

Pava’s workmates – among them his cousin, Rogyn Pava Peñano, 33 – asked help from a security guard and police officers from the MPD’s Intramuros precinct when they could no longer see him.

Philippine Coast Guard personnel joined efforts to search for Pava until his body was found floating three hours later, near the spot where he dove into the river, according to the PCG.

Pava’s body has been turned over to a funeral parlor for autopsy, the MPD said.