1 dead, 2 hurt in Laguna town landslide

MANILA, Philippines — A construction worker died while two other persons were injured in a landslide in Liliw, Laguna on Thursday.

Police identified the fatality as Vijay Salisod, 36.

Salisod’s co-workers Joel Basco, 41, and Eduardo de la Cueva, 59, were injured and taken to the Nagcarlan District Hospital for treatment.

Lt. Gen. Rhoderick Armamento, Area Police Command Southern Luzon director, said the landslide occurred in Barangay Calumpang at 4:30 p.m.

Probers said the victims were constructing a riprap in a dam when the soil and rocks above them collapsed.

Armamento ordered the local police to deploy personnel to ensure that no unauthorized persons will enter the area where the landslide occurred.