Marcos Oks promotion of 4 PNP officials

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has approved the promotion of four Philippine National Police (PNP) officials.

Lt. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, Maj. Gen. Ronald Lee, Brig. Gen. Ramil Montilla and Brig. Gen. Arnold Marallag received their new ranks during a ceremony held at Camp Crame in Quezon City yesterday.

PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. presided over the ceremony and personally conferred the new ranks on the four generals.

“To the families of the newly promoted officers, your crucial role in supporting and enabling our officers to focus on their duties with dedication and commitment is acknowledged and appreciated,” Acorda said in a statement.

Estomo is currently the director of the Area Police Command in Eastern Mindanao (APC-EM) while Lee is the head of the Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development.

Montilla is assigned with the APC-EM while Marallag is the director of the Headquarters Support Service.

Speaking to reporters in an interview, Acorda said around 30 police officials have their promotions still pending.

He assured the officials that the papers for their promotions are being processed.