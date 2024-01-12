^

Nation

Folks in Basilan's port city surrender rifles, machinegun

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 12, 2024 | 5:48pm
Folks in Basilan's port city surrender rifles, machinegun
The 20 high-powered firearms that barangay officials in Isabela City surrendered on Jan. 11, 2024 are now in the armory of the Army's 101st Infantry Brigade.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — Barangay leaders in Isabela City in Basilan on Thursday surrendered to the military 19 combat rifles and a light machinegun in support of the government’s disarmament campaign complementing the Mindanao peace process.

Lt. Gen. Roy Galido, commander of the Philippine Army, and Bangsamoro regional police director Brig. Gen. Allan Nobleza separately announced on Friday the turnover of the firearms to the 101st Infantry Brigade via the 19th Special Forces Company during a symbolic rite in Barangay Tabuk in Isabela City, a port city in Basilan.

Galido told reporters here in a Viber message that the unlicensed firearms, one of which is an FN 5.56 light machinegun, were yielded voluntarily by owners through the joint intercession by Isabela City Mayor Sitti Djalia Turabin-Hataman, Basilan Gov. Hadjiman Salliman, Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, who is commander of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, and the police director in the province, Col. Carlos Madronio.

“To these officials and the owners of the firearms, we are thankful,” Galido said.

Reports reaching the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region stated that the firearms were officially handed over to the 101st Infantry Brigade by the city administrator of Isabela City, Peter Eisma, on their mayor’s behalf.

Luzon and Madronio, who are together overseeing the Western Mindanao Command and PRO-BAR’s joint province-wide pacification programs in Basilan, are both expecting the surrender soon of more firearms by residents in the 11 towns in the Island province and in its two component-cities, Isabela and Lamitan.

“We have also been receiving reports from Army and police units in our province stating that the few remaining members of the Abu Sayyaf in our area are set to surrender soon for them to get reintroduced to mainstream society,” Salliman, now a third-termer governor, said.

vuukle comment

BASILAN
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Husband destroys OFW&rsquo;s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

Husband destroys OFW’s travel papers, cell phone at NAIA

By Butch Quejada, Rudy Santos | 1 day ago
The husband of an overseas Filipino worker was arrested for allegedly tearing up her passport and boarding pass as well as...
Nation
fbtw
Tarlac lotto player wins P16.8 million jackpot

Tarlac lotto player wins P16.8 million jackpot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
A bettor in Camiling, Tarlac won the jackpot in the Regular Lotto 6/42 drawn on Tuesday night.
Nation
fbtw

‘Downgrade Abu kidnap threat in Sulu-Celebes seas’

By Roel Pareño | 1 day ago
A Singapore-based anti-piracy and high sea robbery monitoring group has recommended the downgrading of the threat of kidnapping by Abu Sayyaf bandits in the waters at the border of Malaysia and the Philippines.
Nation
fbtw
Frost hits Atok, Benguet

Frost hits Atok, Benguet

By Artemio Dumlao | 7 hours ago
Atok town in Benguet province experienced a drop in temperature early morning Friday, prompting a few of the highland vegetation...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pandacan fire leaves 600 families homeless

Pandacan fire leaves 600 families homeless

By Ghio Ong | 22 hours ago
At least 600 families were left homeless when a fire broke out at a residential area in Pandacan, Manila yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Traslacion generally peaceful &ndash; NCRPO

Traslacion generally peaceful – NCRPO

By Nillicent Bautista | 22 hours ago
This year’s traslacion or the traditional procession of the Black Nazarene, which drew over six million devotees, was...
Nation
fbtw
Taguig unveils PWD development center

Taguig unveils PWD development center

By Nillicent Bautista | 22 hours ago
Taguig has launched the first local government unit-supervised Disability Resource and Development Center in the country...
Nation
fbtw
Bulusan shows increased seismic activity

Bulusan shows increased seismic activity

By Romina Cabrera | 22 hours ago
Increased seismic activity has been observed anew in Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with