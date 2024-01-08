Ex-village councilman gunned down

MANILA, Philippines — A former barangay councilman was shot dead by four motorcycle-riding men in Tiaong, Quezon on Saturday afternoon.

The victim, who was identified only as Primo, was asleep on the balcony of his house in Barangay Cabay when the suspects, on two motorcycles, arrived.

Two of the suspects approached the victim and shot him at close range several times, police said.

Probers recovered nine bullet shells at the crime scene.

Police have yet to determine the motive for the killing.