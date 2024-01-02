Soldier faces raps for Cotabato shooting rampage that killed 2

COTABATO CITY — A soldier who allegedly killed two villagers and wounded two minors in a shooting rampage in the upland Magpet town in Cotabato province on New Year's Eve is now under the custody of the police.

The 41-year-old suspect, Sgt. Alin Anthony Buna Jimenez, was turned in by his superiors in the 10th Civil Military Operation Battalion to the police about 16 hours after he shot the 18-year-old Eljey Repolidon dead in the town proper of Magpet.

Major Danilo Dillera, chief of the Magpet municipal police, on said Tuesday that Repolidon's friend, Jason Baclao, who was wounded in the attack, later succumbed to bullet wounds in a hospital.

Two minors, one of them a local social media blogger, were slightly wounded in the gun attack, according to Dillera.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Jimenez, who belongs to an Army unit involved in community peacebuilding projects in Magpet, first had an altercation with a villager who questioned him about his use of a motorcycle without a license plate.

Witnesses told investigators that Jimenez drove away and returned already armed with a pistol. He opened fire at bystanders gathered near a roadside burger store in Barangay Poblacion in Magpet.

Jimenez initially escaped, but was turned over several hours later by officers in the 2nd Company of the 10th CMO Battalion and the Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion.

Macaraeg said that he has directed the Magpet MPS and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office to immediately file criminal charges against Jimenez.