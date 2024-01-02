^

Nation

Soldier faces raps for Cotabato shooting rampage that killed 2

John Unson - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 7:29pm
Soldier faces raps for Cotabato shooting rampage that killed 2
Police investigators examine the seized service handgun of Sgt. Alin Anthony Buna Jimenez, now detained, awaiting prosecution.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY — A soldier who allegedly killed two villagers and wounded two minors in a shooting rampage in the upland Magpet town in Cotabato province on New Year's Eve is now under the custody of the police.

The 41-year-old suspect, Sgt. Alin Anthony Buna Jimenez, was turned in by his superiors in the 10th Civil Military Operation Battalion to the police about 16 hours after he shot the 18-year-old Eljey Repolidon dead in the town proper of Magpet.

Major Danilo Dillera, chief of the Magpet municipal police, on said Tuesday that Repolidon's friend, Jason Baclao, who was wounded in the attack, later succumbed to bullet wounds in a hospital.

Two minors, one of them a local social media blogger, were slightly wounded in the gun attack, according to Dillera.

Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, director of the Police Regional Office-12, said Jimenez, who belongs to an Army unit involved in community peacebuilding projects in Magpet, first had an altercation with a villager who questioned him about his use of a motorcycle without a license plate.

Witnesses told investigators that Jimenez drove away and returned already armed with a pistol. He opened fire at bystanders gathered near a roadside burger store in Barangay Poblacion in Magpet.

Jimenez initially escaped, but was turned over several hours later by officers in the 2nd Company of the 10th CMO Battalion and the Army’s 72nd Infantry Battalion.

Macaraeg said that he has directed the Magpet MPS and the Cotabato Provincial Police Office to immediately file criminal charges against Jimenez.

vuukle comment

COTABATO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angat Dam water level nears record high

Angat Dam water level nears record high

By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
The water level in Angat Dam has continued to increase amid rains in its watershed.
Nation
fbtw
PCSO rolls out digital transformation

PCSO rolls out digital transformation

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 day ago
This year was a period of digital transformation for the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office as it successfully rolled out...
Nation
fbtw
Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 4 days ago
Rains have continued to raise the water level in Angat Dam.
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam spilling operations continue

Angat Dam spilling operations continue

By Bella Cariaso | 5 days ago
Water release from Angat Dam continued yesterday as its elevation reached almost 214 meters amid continued rains in its ...
Nation
fbtw
NCRPO confiscates P.4 million illegal Firecrackers

NCRPO confiscates P.4 million illegal Firecrackers

By Nillicent Bautista | 22 hours ago
The National Capital Region Police Office seized 11,101 assorted illegal firecrackers with an estimated value of nearly P400,000...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Priest hit by stray bullet during Baguio City New Year revelries

Priest hit by stray bullet during Baguio City New Year revelries

By Artemio Dumlao | 11 hours ago
Authorities are hunting down the owner of a gun fired during the New Year revelries that hit a Catholic priest ...
Nation
fbtw
Fires break out in Metro Manila; 2 kids dead

Fires break out in Metro Manila; 2 kids dead

By Nillicent Bautista | 22 hours ago
Two children died while another was injured when a fire razed a residential area in Taguig City before New Year, the Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends license of SUV driver in bank crash

LTO suspends license of SUV driver in bank crash

By Bella Cariaso | 22 hours ago
The Land Transportation Office yesterday ordered a 90-day preventive suspension on the driver’s license of a motorist...
Nation
fbtw
Acorda envisions safer Philippines in 2024

Acorda envisions safer Philippines in 2024

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 22 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. has acknowledged the commitment and sacrifices of PNP officers,...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with