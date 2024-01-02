^

Nation

2 dead in Nueva Vizcaya highway collision

Artemio Dumlao - Philstar.com
January 2, 2024 | 6:43pm
2 dead in Nueva Vizcaya highway collision
File photo of road mishap.
STAR / File

BAGUIO CITY — Authorities have yet to identify the two fatalities in the collision between a commuter van and a delivery van along the National Highway in Purok 2, Barangay Nagcuartelan, Aritao town in Nueva Vizcaya on Tuesday morning.

The accident occured at 6:28 a.m., according to the Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office-Emergency Response Team (NVPDRRMO-ERT).

NVPDRRMO-ERT said that the commuter van was traversing the highway when the driver was said to have lost control of the vehicle. The van uncontrollably sped up and collided with an approaching closed delivery van.

Because of the impact, the driver of the commuter van and the passenger beside him were pinned down, which made it hard for the responders to extract them out of the wreckage.

The victims were later announced dead because of their serious injuries.

The other 20 passengers of the commuter van sustained injuries and were attended to onsite by personnel of the NVPDRRMO. 

All the passengers were brought to the hospital for treatment.

NUEVA VIZACAYA

ROAD ACCIDENT
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
Nation
