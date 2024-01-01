Cop dies from accidental gun discharge

The Davao del Sur Provincial Police identifies the fatality as Patrolman Jhaniel Salip Pepito of the 2nd Davao del Sur Police Mobile Force Company.

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A policeman accidentally killed himself with his service pistol inside their residence in Barangay Mabuhay in Bansalan, Davao del Sur before dawn Monday.

Citing initial findings by responding probers, the Bansalan Municipal Police Station said Pepito was seen by members of his family tinkering with his 9 millimeter Canik pistol before a single gunshot reverberated through their house in Zapanta Village in Barangay Mabuhay.

He was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a hospital where emergency responders from the Bansalan local government unit brought him for treatment.

Relatives of Pepito had told reporters they are certain he had accidentally shot himself in the face, causing his immediate death.