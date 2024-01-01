15,000 devotees join Nazarene thanksgiving procession

Barefoot devotees – estimated to number around 70,000 – jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession outside the Quiapo Church in Manila.

MANILA, Philippines — Around 15,000 devotees attended the thanksgiving procession for the image of the Black Nazarene around Quiapo Church on Saturday night.

The procession started at around 11:45 p.m. after a communal praying of the rosary, according to the Nazareno Operations Center.

The image was returned to Quiapo Church at around 1:45 a.m. yesterday.

Eight minor medical cases were reported during the procession. There was no reported peace and order or safety incident.

The thanksgiving procession marked the start of activities in 2024 in connection with the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9.

The other scheduled activities in Quiapo Church include barangay visitations today and on Jan. 6 as well as a two-day blessing and procession of the replicas of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

There would also be masses on the first Friday of the year, Jan. 5, on the eve of the feast day and the feast day itself.

The traditional Traslacion, or the reenactment of the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros to Quiapo Church, would take place again this year, starting from the Quirino Grandstand. The Traslacion returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The organizers have also lined up activities at the Quirino Grandstand.

On Jan. 6, there would be a mass for volunteers at 6 p.m., which would be immediately followed by the start of the pahalik at 7 p.m. that would continue until Jan. 8.

A Panalangin sa Takipsilim would take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 and the vigil and program would start at 6 p.m.

Part of the program is a midnight mass to be presided by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

Millions of people are expected to participate in the feast day activities for the Black Nazarene, which is believed to be miraculous.

Many devotees have attested that their prayers were answered after praying to the 400-year-old wooden image of the Black Nazarene.

For this year, the organizers placed the image inside a glass case to protect it from possible damage during the Traslacion.

The devotees would only be able to touch the lower part of the cross.

Quiapo Church is also referred to as the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, which has recently been elevated to the status of a national shrine.