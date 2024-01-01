^

Nation

15,000 devotees join Nazarene thanksgiving procession

Evelyn Macairan - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2024 | 12:00am
15,000 devotees join Nazarene thanksgiving procession
Barefoot devotees – estimated to number around 70,000 – jostle to get closer to the image of the Black Nazarene during a thanksgiving procession outside the Quiapo Church in Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — Around 15,000 devotees attended the thanksgiving procession for the image of the Black Nazarene around Quiapo Church on Saturday night.

The procession started at around 11:45 p.m. after a communal praying of the rosary, according to the Nazareno Operations Center.

The image was returned to Quiapo Church at around 1:45 a.m. yesterday.

Eight minor medical cases were reported during the procession. There was no reported peace and order or safety incident.

The thanksgiving procession marked the start of activities in 2024 in connection with the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9.

The other scheduled activities in Quiapo Church include barangay visitations today and on Jan. 6 as well as a two-day blessing and procession of the replicas of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

There would also be masses on the first Friday of the year, Jan. 5, on the eve of the feast day and the feast day itself.

The traditional Traslacion, or the reenactment of the transfer of the image of the Black Nazarene from Intramuros to Quiapo Church, would take place again this year, starting from the Quirino Grandstand. The Traslacion returns after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic.

The organizers have also lined up activities at the Quirino Grandstand.

On Jan. 6, there would be a mass for volunteers at 6 p.m., which would be immediately followed by the start of the pahalik at 7 p.m. that would continue until Jan. 8.

A Panalangin sa Takipsilim would take place at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 8 and the vigil and program would start at 6 p.m.

Part of the program is a midnight mass to be presided by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula.

Millions of people are expected to participate in the feast day activities for the Black Nazarene, which is believed to be miraculous. 

Many devotees have attested that their prayers were answered after praying to the 400-year-old wooden image of the Black Nazarene.

For this year, the organizers placed the image inside a glass case to protect it from possible damage during the Traslacion.

The devotees would only be able to touch the lower part of the cross.

Quiapo Church is also referred to as the Minor Basilica of the Black Nazarene, which has recently been elevated to the status of a national shrine.

vuukle comment

BLACK NAZARENE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

Rains continue to fill Angat Dam

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 3 days ago
Rains have continued to raise the water level in Angat Dam.
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan cracks down on banned fireworks

Caloocan cracks down on banned fireworks

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Seeking to minimize firecracker-related injuries in Caloocan, Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan has ordered an intensified crackdown...
Nation
fbtw
Angat Dam spilling operations continue

Angat Dam spilling operations continue

By Bella Cariaso | 4 days ago
Water release from Angat Dam continued yesterday as its elevation reached almost 214 meters amid continued rains in its ...
Nation
fbtw
Quezon City to strictly enforce firecracker ban

Quezon City to strictly enforce firecracker ban

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The Quezon City government has reminded residents of the prevailing firecracker ban and instead urged them to join the New...
Nation
fbtw
1 charged in kidnap of 6 Chinese, 3 Pinoys

1 charged in kidnap of 6 Chinese, 3 Pinoys

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
Criminal charges were filed on Friday against a suspect in the kidnapping of six Chinese and three Filipinos in Ayala Alabang...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LGU budget hiked to P871 billion this year

LGU budget hiked to P871 billion this year

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The budget allocation for local government units (LGUs) this year will increase by six percent to P871 billion as state revenues...
Nation
fbtw
4 fireworks online sellers nabbed

4 fireworks online sellers nabbed

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 1 hour ago
Four alleged online sellers of pyrotechnic products were arrested in Morong, Bataan on Saturday.
Nation
fbtw
3 lotto pot prizes to reach over P100 million

3 lotto pot prizes to reach over P100 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 1 hour ago
Jackpot prizes in three lotto games of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) are expected to reach over P100 million...
Nation
fbtw
College of medicine bills signed into law

College of medicine bills signed into law

By Artemio Dumlao | 1 hour ago
President Marcos has signed into law measures establishing the college of medicine program in four state universities and...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with