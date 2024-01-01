^

Caloocan boosts efforts vs child abuse

Emmanuel Tupas, Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
January 1, 2024 | 12:00am
Caloocan boosts efforts vs child abuse
A total of 138 children and their parents attended the Children’s Congress on Friday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Caloocan City government has strengthened its efforts toward youth development and against child abuse.

A total of 138 children and their parents attended the Children’s Congress on Friday.

The event was organized by the city social welfare development department (CSWDD).

Mayor Dale Gonzalo Malapitan said the children participated in various activities, including forums on children’s rights and the role of the local council for the protection of children.

The attendees also received vitamins and medicines, a free haircut and free snacks. Game booths were also available for the youngsters.

Malapitan renewed his commitment to protect the interest of children in ways that would meaningful in their development as responsible citizens of the city and of the country.

Malapitan emphasized every factor of child development is being considered by his administration in order to provide services that fit the needs of children in the city.

