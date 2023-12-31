‘Police intern’ robs pawnshop

The suspect, whom city police chief Col. Salvador Destura Jr. identified only as Jeramos, underwent inquest proceedings before the Valenzuela prosecutor’s office on Friday on charges of attempted robbery and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as illegal use of police uniform and insignia.

MANILA, Philippines — A man was arrested after he posed as a police intern and robbed a pawnshop in Valenzuela City on Thursday, police reported yesterday.

The suspect, who was clad in a criminology intern uniform and a police bull cap, entered the pawnshop in Barangay Paso de Blas. He drew a .38 caliber handgun and told the appraiser to surrender the cash and jewelry in the shop.

The appraiser managed to press an alert button to summon the police.

The suspect was caught and is detained at the city police’s detention cell.